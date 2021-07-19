The Garner Memorial Surge continued over the weekend, judging by hospital numbers on COVID-19 patients.

The hospital count today, the first since Friday:

Current hospitalizations: 787 (on Friday it was 681)

Total Beds: 8,817

Total Beds Available: 1,878

Total ICU Beds: 1,172

Total ICU Beds Available: 51

Total Vents: 1,066

Total Vents Available: 700

Total Covid patients in ICU: 291 (it was 240 on Friday)

Total Covid patients on vents: 124 (on Friday it was 119)

Here’s a summary of the change in numbers over the three-day weekend, with daily reports to follow sometime this afternoon.

New cases: 2,552 over three days, or an average of more than 800 a day, but Sundays and Mondays are typically low-count days.

Active cases: 10,505, up 755 from Friday.

Deaths: 6,007, an increase of 15 since Friday.

Vaccinations: 15,750, or about 5,000 per day.

Get a shot. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Or keep doing what you’ve been doing.

Lots of notice today that the American association of pediatricians says all school-age children should wear masks. Thank Trent Garner and them for a government that the health-conscious may NOT be protected from those who won’t follow science.