I was copied on this report from a Hot Springs hospital, which does deserve wider notice.

To give a little context on our experience at CHI St. Vincent – throughout the entire pandemic (including the initial and this most recent surge) we have had to hospitalize well over 1,000 COVID patients at this point in our facility. Only 1 of those inpatients was vaccinated and still became sick enough to require hospitalization. This one patient still made a complete recovery. Other than this one, EVERY OTHER PATIENT we have had to hospitalize did not have the vaccine. Our internal statistics at this point show a 99.92% rate of effectiveness in the vaccine keeping you from being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19. These are incredible statistics right here in our community.

Please share this with your colleagues and urge them to get their shots. It will save their lives!!!

Douglas Ross, MD FACEP

President – Hot Springs

Market SVP/Chief Medical Officer