Looks like @Garner4Senate has single-handedly managed to put every public high school and college football coach in Arkansas in the position of having to violate his “no masks required” law or violate the rules that protect players from injury. 🤦🏻‍♂️#legislativeblunder pic.twitter.com/LQ7gILaZxY — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) July 19, 2021

Who knows. Maybe lawyer Tom Mars is onto something here. Can football players be required to wear masks under the Garner Death March Law? I haven’t studied the matter. But I do know the Arkansas Supreme Court has been VERY literal of late. And, last I heard, the NCAA enjoys no constitutional supremacy over Arkansas law.

Here’s the law in question.