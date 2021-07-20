Another day, another rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Today’s count: 815, compared with 787 yesterday.
Total Beds: 8,857
Total Beds Available: 1,746
Total ICU Beds: 1,172
Total ICU Beds Available: 43
Total Vents: 1,066
Total Vents Available: 694
Total Covid patients in ICU: 313, up from 291.
Total Covid patients on vents: 131, up from 124
Here are the broader numbers, with the daily updates still to come:
New cases: 1,875 for a total of 367,007.
Deaths: No new deaths.
Active cases: 11,475, up 970 from yesterday.
Vaccinations: About 7,500 more.