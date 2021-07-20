Another day, another rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today’s count: 815, compared with 787 yesterday.

Total Beds: 8,857

Total Beds Available: 1,746

Total ICU Beds: 1,172

Total ICU Beds Available: 43

Total Vents: 1,066

Total Vents Available: 694

Total Covid patients in ICU: 313, up from 291.

Total Covid patients on vents: 131, up from 124

Here are the broader numbers, with the daily updates still to come:

New cases: 1,875 for a total of 367,007.

Deaths: No new deaths.

Active cases: 11,475, up 970 from yesterday.

Vaccinations: About 7,500 more.