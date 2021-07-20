The Little Rock Board of Directors voted Tuesday to grant Chick-Fil-A a franchise over city right of way along Seventh Street and Broadway streets. The property includes an alley in the middle of the block, for what is to be primarily a drive-through business on property that once included a McDonald’s and a strip of older commercial buildings on Seventh.

The chicken chain will pay $198,000 for rights to use city property.

City Director Kathy Webb, who attends church at nearby First Methodist Church, spoke against the ordinance. She said she lived near the Chick-Fil-A on Markham and noted the frequent traffic problems there. She worried about how the traffic flow at the downtown location might impact the church’s Child Development Center.

The board also approved transfer, from the city’s Land Bank, of a 16,000 square-foot commercial building to Lashawnda Adams for a group home. The property was donated to the city in 2019. Adams offered $45,000 for it and plans to spend $50,000 to improve it. At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said he didn’t believe that would be enough to rehabilitate the building and questioned the processes of the Land Bank Commission and the city. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cautioned Kumpuris against penalizing applicants who’d followed all of the city’s conditions.

In a public hearing, the board also approved a zoning change to allow a dog daycare to operate at 7820 Cantrell Road. Several neighbors spoke against the project, Bark Avenue, but the board upholding the applicant’s appeal of a denial of the project by the Little Rock Planning Commission. At-large Director Joan Adcock was the only audible no vote.

The board also approved a resolution to enter in a contract with Bridge 2 Success/Ministry of Intercession for an amount not to exceed $200,000. Bridge 2 Success plans to venture out into the community to work with citizens ages 13-30 to prevent violent crime. An official said the city will seek another applicant to perform similar services soon.