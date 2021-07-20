A North Little Rock traffic stop Monday led to criminal charges against two men who tried to drive off, dragging an officer some distance before he fell to the pavement.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released. The men were arrested on charges related to the attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The NLRPD release:

On July 19, 2021, at approximately 1342 hours, a patrol officer with the North Little Rock Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 2522 Hwy

161 (Shell Gas Station) on blue Chrysler 300, for the occupants not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle identified himself as Delvin Hammond (42, from NLR). The passenger identified himself as Timothy Emmitt (26, from NLR). An ACIC check revealed that Hammond had active warrants for his arrest. When Hammond heard the radio traffic between the Officer and NLR Dispatch, he put the vehicle in drive. The Officer reached into the vehicle, attempting to put it in park. Hammond disobeyed lawful commands to stop the vehicle, and continued to drive away from the scene.

The Officer’s upper torso was hanging inside the driver side window as the vehicle accelerated onto Highway 161. He was dragged approximately 20-25 yards before being thrown from the vehicle, landing onto the pavement and his head striking the concrete. The vehicle operated by Hammond continued eastbound onto I-40. Officers pursued the vehicle, however lost sight of it a short time later.

Officers would later locate the suspect vehicle at the residence where it was registered. Mr. Hammond was located and taken into custody. The passenger, Timothy Emmitt, was also taken into custody a short time later at a nearby gas station, located a few miles from Hammond’s residence.

Delvin Hammond was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Battery 2nd, and Fleeing. Timothy Emmitt was charged with Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver (Marijuana), Possession of Control Substance with Purpose to Deliver (Schedule I).

The Officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and has been released.