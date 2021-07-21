Remember all the accommodations we were prudently making for AR schools last summer? On this day last year, there were 699 new cases of COVID. Today, there are 1,875. On this day last year, 471 Arkansans were hospitalized with COVID. Today, 815 are. School starts in 27 days. — Nicole Clowney (@NicoleClowneyAR) July 20, 2021

A raging forest fire of a deadly virus is burning in Arkansas. To the extent any Republican elected officials are saying anything substantive it the likes of Trent “Death March’ Garner saying those who want more public health protection are leftists on a political power trip. (Not, say, parents worried half to death about their children’s safety in school.)

Advertisement

The Trent Surge belongs to the whole legislature and the governor. Inaction has deadly consequences.

Developments today include a limit on visitors at Washington Regional Medical Center as it copes with a surge in cases — the patient load has quintupled in a month.