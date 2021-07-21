By
Max Brantley
On
2:25 pm

A raging forest fire of a deadly virus is burning in Arkansas. To the extent any Republican elected officials are saying anything substantive it the likes of Trent “Death March’ Garner saying those who want more public health protection are leftists on a political power trip. (Not, say, parents worried half to death about their children’s safety in school.)

The Trent Surge belongs to the whole legislature and the governor. Inaction has deadly consequences.

Developments today include a limit on visitors at Washington Regional Medical Center as it copes with a  surge in cases — the patient load has quintupled in a month.

