The story is unchanging — more people seriously sick from COVID-19.

Hospital count today: 848, up from 815 yesterday.

There are 334 COVID patients in ICU (313 yesterday) and only 40 ICU beds open in the state. The number on ventilators was 156 (131 yesterday).

Does this sound good to you? Do silent legislators think no action is required? No stronger encouragement of mask use? Vaccination requirements for popular activities as a means of encouraging shots?

The numbers available so far today:

New cases: 1,459 more, for a total of 368,466

Active cases: 11,903, up 428 from Tuesday.

Deaths: 13 more, for a total of 6,020.

Vaccinations: About 9,800. Better than recent averages but still short of reaching the level we need.