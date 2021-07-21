Milwaukee Bucks fans started chanting Bobby Portis‘ name during the post game on court celebratory interviews after the Bucks won the 2020-2021 NBA championship in six games against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Portis, a Little Rock native and Hall High graduate, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks for two years before being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft. Since then, he’s bounced around the league and was playing for the New York Knicks when the NBA suspended the 2019-2020 season in early March of last year.

Portis spent some time in the off season in Little Rock and was seen working out at Hall High last spring. The Knicks were not one of the 22 teams invited to the 2020 NBA Bubble, a successful isolation zone developed for teams to finish the 2019-2020 season in Walt Disney World near Orlando. The Bubble ran from July-October of 2020.

Portis was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks in November of 2020 and has become a fan favorite in his short time there. T-shirts recently released by the Bucks stamped with an illustration of Portis’ game face featuring his furrowed brow, gritty focus and signature headband have become popular amongst Bucks players and fans. Portis’ teammate Pat Connaughton showed up to game 5 sporting in his “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby! t-shirt.

Portis recently launched a clothing line called Underdog, a word Portis said represents his journey for the last 25 years. It’s not just an expression, he says on his website, “Underdog is a way of life.” You can purchase his Underdog t-shirt here if it isn’t already sold out by the time you read this.

never known a more committed bucks fan pic.twitter.com/fvncS1I16L — Astead (@AsteadWesley) July 21, 2021

The chant “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” has become a fixture in the late stages of the playoffs. Portis barely played in the second round against the Brooklyn Nets, but was ready when his name was called against the Atlanta Hawks averaging 12.5 points in the third round. In game 6 last night, Portis scored 16 points off the bench in 23 minutes. He was 6-10 from the field and hit 2-5 three pointers. Check out his post game fan-chant requested interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews:

"Coming here was the best thing to ever happen to me." – @BPortistime pic.twitter.com/JEAZ15WOBT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

ARKANSAS WE HERE! https://t.co/V8tH9Kt1Al — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) July 21, 2021