Senate Republicans, including Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, of course, today blocked a vote on a $1.2 billion infrastructure bill with bipartisan support.

More negotiations are expected — make that hoped — to produce a bill that can pass.

Natalie James, a Democratic candidate for Boozman’s seat next year, issued a statement:

“It’s unfortunate, but not surprising, that Senator John Boozman continues to block bipartisan infrastructure improvements for Arkansas. Our state not only needs this bill but would benefit most from it.”

“We have witnessed what happens when we don’t properly invest in our infrastructure. The I-40 bridge remains closed, disrupting millions of dollars in commerce and burdening communities across Northeast Arkansas. We have an additional 700 bridges deemed structurally deficient and another 2,000 that need urgent repairs. That is unacceptable.

“Senator Boozman remains unresponsive and indifferent to our most basic needs. He’s shown that he’s willing to sacrifice our needs for partisan games. As your Senator, I’ll fight for improved infrastructure and other solutions to our most basic problems.”