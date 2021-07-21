More to come but word from federal court is that Judge James Moody refused the state’s motion to dismiss suit challenging ban on care for transgender minors and blocked enforcement of the law due to take effect next week.

Said Holly Dickson of Arkansas ACLU:

“This ruling sends a clear message to states across the country that gender affirming care is life-saving care, and we won’t let politicians in Arkansas – or anywhere else – take it away,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “Today’s victory is a testament to the trans youth of Arkansas and their allies, who never gave up the fight to protect access to gender affirming care and who will continue to defend the right of all trans people to be their authentic selves, free from discrimination. We won’t rest until this cruel and unconstitutional law is struck down for good.”

The injunction is temporary but the decision means the plaintiffs have a good chance of succeeding on merits.