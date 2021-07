Slight good news today. An increase of only one, to 849, in the number hospitalized with COVID-19 and the vaccination rate appears to be continuing an elevated trend, with about 8,800 vaccinated in the last day.

There are 334 in ICU, same as yesterday, and 158 on ventilators, up two, with 47 available ICU beds.

Other numbers:

New cases in last 24 hours: 1,860 to 370,326 from 368,466.



Active cases: 12,779, up 876 from Wednesday.

Deaths: up 15, to 6,035.