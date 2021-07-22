Mayor Frank Scott Jr. led a news conference this morning to begin the push for a one-cent sales tax increase in Little Rock, an issue before voters Sept. 14.

The mayor noted that the event at Dunbar Community Center was in Ward 1, which will receive $10 to $15 million worth of spending according to a non-binding plan approved by the board. Ward One Director Erma Hendrix has said she opposes the tax because of differences on spending priorities, including parking deck and downtown spending in her ward.

He introduced as co-chairs City Directors Antwan Phillips and Capi Peck; state Sen. Joyce Elliott Peck; UALR anthropology faculty member Dr. Jessica Scott, and Pamela Bingham, a Southwest Little Rock neighborhood activist.

The tax is expected to raised $53 million a year at the outset and to be in place for 10 years. Parks and the Zoo are major beneficiaries. The plan sends $30 million over 10 years for handout to economic development projects.

The committee filed organizational papers today. It lists along with Bingham and Scott as co-chairs developer Hank Kelly and lawyer Chad Causey, who weren’t mentioned at the news conference. I’ve asked about the difference. No financial information has been disclosed yet. Earlier, there were expectations that the nonprofit that supports the Zoo would contribute because of the money allotted for its expansion and improvement.

Here’s the news conference.