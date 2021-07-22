Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore sent out a video Thursday afternoon about plans the district is making to offer teachers and other employees incentives to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Poore also said board members will discuss keeping the district’s COVID-19 leave policy the same as it was last year. A less-generous proposal for the coming year has been floated, but it looks like the board may walk it back.

The board meets today at 5:30 p.m., and you can follow along on the LRSD YouTube channel.