The Democrats in the House and Senate from Pulaski County have written legislative leaders to urge them to reconvene the legislature to lift the ban on mask mandates.

Circumstances have changed since the passage of the legislation, they note, and parents are fearful about conditions they’ll face in school.

I’m guessing the answer will be no from both Speaker Matt Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey. It would be nice if they’d merely hold a joint news conference to encourage people to get a shot. That kind of leadership is not much in evidence in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Here’s the letter from the Democrats from Pulaski County.

The ban doesn’t take effect technically until July 27. But the legislature’s refusal to require masks or vaccinations has contributed to a general disregard for the practices statewide.

Whether it adds to the sense of urgency, 40/29 reports this morning on two pediatric deaths from COVID-19. You’ll recall that Sen. Trent “Death March” Garner has said COVID among children is no biggie. Numbers are small. They don’t seem so small, I’d warrant, to those two families.