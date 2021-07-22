This is absolutely heart breaking. It’s time for the General Assembly to re visit mask mandate law We need to let local governments have local control on this issue. Please give serious consideration to vaccinate. https://t.co/DX1K49PeQA — Joe Jett (@joe_jett) July 22, 2021

The perilous situation and deaths of children have reached the ears of at least one Republican legislator (a former Democrat).

And there’s one former Republican happy to sound the call for vaccinations.

How many other Republicans are willing to do the same?

Agree. We should never have taken control from schools, cities and counties to deal with outbreaks. We should fix it. It only passed by 2 votes in the Senate. Two. Votes.@Matt_J_Shepherd @AsaHutchinson https://t.co/Ky7M11yJcF — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) July 22, 2021

Every member of the Arkansas Independent caucus has been vaccinated and encourage all who can to do so. https://t.co/UUuX4GoAZD — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) July 22, 2021

Hospitals are signing on, too. Can’t Death March Trent stop this?

NEW: Starting August 16 – Arkansas Children's Hospital will require new employees to be vaccinated (first dose on start date, second within 30 days).

By Aug. 20 – leaders (managers, directors, VPs) must receive first dose according to an internal email.#arnews @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/AptcYzEHbf — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) July 22, 2021