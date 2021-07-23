Lots more cases and the hospital count jumped by 22 today, to 871, with 328 in ICU (down six) and 159 on ventilators (up 3).

Better news is that there was a significant increase in vaccinations.

The rest of the daily numbers:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 1,987

Deaths: Six more, for a total of 6,041.

Active cases: They now stand at 13,784, up 1,005 from 12,779 yesterday.

Vaccinations: They rose by 14,294 since yesterday, compared with 8,800 the day before. Maybe the word is getting around.