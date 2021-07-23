Jury selection began in federal court in Little Rock this morning for the trial of former state Republican Party chair and state senator Gilbert Baker for bribing then-Judge Mike Maggio to reduce a $5.2 million verdict in a nursing home negligence case.

Baker is accused of plotting to funnel money from the owner of the nursing home, Michael Morton of Fort Smith to Maggio for an expected race for the Court of Appeals in 2014. Morton has not been charged. Maggio pleaded guilty to reducing the verdict in return for the money. Baker has insisted the contributions were above board and not a quid pro quo. Morton has said the same.

Ninety people were drawn for potential jury selection and some were eliminated for various conflicts. A highlight of the morning was Judge Price Marshall’s reading of the names of potential witnesses in the case. Potential jurors were asked as a group if they know of the witnesses.

The list contains many names familiar to anyone who has followed either the case or Arkansas politics. They included Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, a major recipient of Morton money who was also helped in fund-raising by Baker when she ran for the Supreme Court in 2014 (she’s seeking re-election this year). She was a frequent text messager to Baker during the time in which Baker was also communicating with Maggio, a friend of Wood from their time together on the Faulkner County bench. The record of the texts from 2013 has been reconstructed, but not the messages themselves. Clint Reed, a political consultant to Maggio before he dropped out of the Court of Appeals race and now a consultant to Wood, is also a potential witness for the defense.

Cody Hiland, a former prosecutor in Faulkner County and former U.S. attorney, is also on the defense witness list. He recused from participating in this ongoing case as U.S. attorney.

Maggio, currently in federal prison, is a likely witness for the prosecution as is lawyer Chris Stewart, who helped set up the PACs that funneled money to Maggio and Wood. Tom Courtway, former president of UCA, where Baker worked as a lobbyist when the scandal broke, is a potential witness as are lobbyists Bruce Hawkins and Marvin Parks. Hawkins figured in earlier Ethics Commission investigations of PAC contributions in the Maggio race.

Several current and former politicians or political candidates are among those on the list — all for the defense: Stacy Hurst, a candidate for state House in 2014; state Auditor Andrea Lea, former Sen. Eddie Joe Williams; Sen. Jimmy Hickey; former state Rep. Dan Greenberg, and Circuit Judge Tim Fox, who handled a nursing home case involving a Morton nursing home on which plaintiffs’ lawyers, on appeal, sought recusal of Rhonda Wood.

Witnesses also could include officers of the PACs that received Morton money for distribution to candidates, including former Faulkner County justice of the peace Steve Goode, now a lobbyist after a stint as a state agency head. Also on the list is Linda Flanagin, former partner with Baker in a lobbying firm.

David Sachar, who heads the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, which investigated Maggio for improper Internet comments that led to his resignation from the bench, is also on the list.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin Monday. Check in with the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network later in the day for a fuller report from Debra Shelton, who’s covering the trial for ANNN and provided me a summary of morning events. The Arkansas Times will also be carrying those reports.