This from the Tennesee Department of Transportation:

Advertisement

Here’s your I-40 Bridge update. The additional repairs are likely going to push us into early August. We’ll have more of a specific schedule next week. 👇👇https://t.co/yOPHmMY1TF — myTDOT (@myTDOT) July 23, 2021

Here’s what the Arkansas Department of Transportation had to say:

Advertisement

Contractors are progressing on the phase three repairs. There is now a total of 17 plates. Thirteen of the 17 plates have been at least “rough-set.” The last four plates are arriving today and will be set over the next few days. Aside from the drilling, bolting, and torqueing, installation of these plates is a process that also involves the removal of the lateral bracing, modification of the gusset connection plate, and reinstallation of the lateral bracing. Once the last bolt is torqued on the plate, these items can be completed.

And nobody in Arkansas — governor, legislators, so-called civic leaders, lobbyists, anybody — seems to want to talk about the blockbuster story by the Daily Memphian, with help from the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network, that the problem illustrated by the failed girder on the I-40 bridge suggests systemic problems bigger than scapegoating one bridge inspector.