Sen. Keith Ingram of West Memphis has joined in the call for legislative action to undo legislation taking effect next week that bans state and local agencies from imposing mask mandates.

He echoes a call by 12 Democratic legislators yesterday and at least one Republican, Rep. Joe Jett. The governor and Republican leaders of the House and Senate say they aren’t interested.

Ingram’s statement:

Today, I am joining my colleagues from Pulaski County in their earnest plea to Governor Asa Hutchinson, the President Pro Tem, Senator Jimmy Hickey and Representative Matthew Shepherd, the Speaker of the House, urging them to call the Arkansas General Assembly back into session to repeal the ban on mask mandates in our state.

It has become painfully obvious that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is having a serious impact on the people of Arkansas. Unlike previous iterations of the virus, the Delta Variant is more harmful to our children. We just experienced our first pediatric death due to COVID-19, and at least a dozen children are hospitalized with severe cases of COVID pneumonia.

To make this surge in cases even more alarming is the fact that Arkansas schools no longer have the authority to require students to wear masks, thanks to the provisions of Act 1002 of 2021. The surge in Covid-19 cases, combined with the draconian provisions of Act 1002, are a recipe for disaster when students return to school.

Let’s be clear. Neither I nor my colleagues are calling for a statewide mask mandate. We are only seeking to repeal a statewide ban on mask mandates. That will enable our communities, and especially our local school boards, to make decisions that are best suited for protecting the health of the children they serve.

Act 1002 was supported by the same legislators who consistently express outrage over federal mandates and executive orders with which they do not agree. In fact, when Act 1002 takes effect on July 28 it will impose an expanded version of big-government power over Arkansas communities and schools.

When did lawmakers stop caring about local control?

If we allow Act 1002 to become law, we will weaken our communities of their ability to respond effectively to public health crises, thus jeopardizing our children.

What a bleak message this signals to the people of Arkansas and the rest of the country. How many people need to become gravely ill before we respond? How many families will lose their financial security from hospital bills? How many children must die before we take action?

When the legislature approved Act 1002 the arguments in its favor were mainly economic. Many Arkansas businesses had been devastated by the pandemic and the public health requirements that the state issued in order to control its spread.

But if we look at this issue from a strict economic perspective, we must ask ourselves what caliber of executive wants to locate their company to a state where children’s health is at risk? What type of industry is willing to expand in a state that sits on its hands while it becomes ground zero for a new, deadlier strain of Covid-19?

We say we value education, but tying the hands of local school boards will only lead to more school stoppages and more quarantines?

The health of our children is at stake. It’s time to listen to medical professionals, not political showboating.

Let’s repeal Act 1002 and restore the ability of local governments and school boards to do what is best for the people, and the children of Arkansas.