Life and death has become tribal.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders vowed on Fox News today that as governor she would not take steps recommended by public health experts to fight COVID-19d. From an account on Raw Story:

GOP candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday offered a list of promises of what she would not do to help end the coronavirus pandemic if elected. She did criticize President Joe Biden, saying he should praise his predecessor for “helping get this vaccine created safely, quickly and effectively.” Sanders, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, told Fox News, “If I’m elected governor here in Arkansas, we will not have mask mandates, we will not have mandates on the vaccine, we will not shut down churches and schools and other large gatherings because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. It’s one of the key cornerstones frankly of our country.” She did not offer any examples of what she would do to combat the deadly virus that is once again spiking across the country.

Live free or die. And take some innocents with you.

Oh, and she blamed Joe Biden for politicizing the vaccine, for which she says Trump should get credit even though she doesn’t think it’s important enough to take.

Oh, and she said Ron DeSantis is doing a great job in Florida, where COVID is out of control.

If Democrats would just give more credit to Trump, maybe more people would get shots, she said. It is a cult. She is a cultist.