Arkansas and other states have passed a variety of laws meant to discourage the discussion of racial discrimination.

In Arkansas, state agencies may not do so under a new law. These agencies include the state Education Department, which oversees school curriculum. Public schools and universities are theoretically exempted, but we’ve already seen a claque of right-wing legislators attempting to ban an article on an optional reading list at Arkansas Governor’s School because it suggested Black people are burdened in familiar situations by skin color in ways that white people are not.

Advertisement

In time, you can bet a state employee or teacher in Arkansas will be disciplined or even fired for speaking about racial or gender issues under the theory it is “divisive.” Will the 1st Amendment protect them? Maybe.

But this article suggests a stronger argument might be the 14th Amendment.

Advertisement

From The Conversation:

The 14th Amendment curbs the authority of state and local governments to take away any benefit or privilege, including a job at a public school, for an arbitrary reason. Legally, this is known as a “due process” claim, and here’s how it works. Let’s say you are driving down the highway, sipping from a Starbucks cup. A state trooper pulls you over and issues you a ticket for violating the state law that requires hands-free cellphone calls. When you protest that a coffee cup isn’t a cellphone, the trooper responds, “Well, you should’ve known that drinking coffee is just as bad as talking on the phone.” That’s a due process problem. Nothing in the cellphone law put you on notice not to drink coffee. Due process, I believe, not the First Amendment, will be the strongest argument for teachers who are intimidated by vaguely worded restrictions on what they can teach. Tennessee, for instance, just enacted a sweeping new law that prohibits using classroom materials promoting “division” or “resentment” among people of different races or ethnicities. Does that make it a firing offense to assign Richard Wright’s classic novel “Native Son,” which deals bluntly with themes of hopelessness among young Black men confronting societal limits on their opportunities? If the answer to that question is “nobody knows,” that’s a constitutional red flag. Regardless of who sues and when, the federal courts eventually will have the last word on how heavily state policymakers can dictate what teachers teach.

Or, I’d guess, in what a state employee might be allowed to say in trying to encourage fairness in the workplace.