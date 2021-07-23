Advertisement

Tom Cotton is rolling in campaign dough but still he wants more and this particular event is interesting.

Why?

Rosewood Sand Hill is a deluxe resort hotel in Menlo Park, Calif., next door to Palo Alto and home to, among others, the home office of Facebook and many other Big Tech companies.

You know how Tom Cotton feels about Big Tech, including the folks at Facebook.

Big Tech companies have had extraordinary legal immunity, granted by Congress, since the 1990s. They’ve used it to build monopolies and censor conservative viewpoints. This monopoly power is bad for America. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 29, 2021

Big Tech has spoken. You will see and read only what it finds politically acceptable. Twitter, Facebook, and all the rest of you: If you want to act like publishers, we will treat you like publishers. https://t.co/OskmfFFzpl — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 14, 2020

I’m guessing Big Tech’s money will be good at Cotton’s Rosewood do. If you want to attend, plan to pay plenty to stay at Rosewood. The cheapest room in the join Aug. 13 is $950 and a two-night stay is required. But they make it sound swell:

One of the finest Silicon Valley luxury hotels, Rosewood Sand Hill reflects California ranch architectural traditions. Menlo Park accommodations feature thoughtful furnishings, original art and state-of-the-art technology, all 121 guestrooms offer private balconies or terraces with views of the courtyard gardens and/or the Santa Cruz Mountains. Rosewood Sand Hill’s sophisticated retreats offers the most spacious guest rooms on the Peninsula, which combine West Coast refinement with the finest amenities and fully furnished balconies or terraces. Exceptionally comfortable and generously sized, the hotel’s elegant and airy suites offer a separate parlor and seamlessly integrated outdoor living space in the form of a furnished balcony or patio

Dinner, since Cotton is apparently only serving breakfast? The highly touted Madera in the hotel has an $80 prix fixe meal ($30 supplement for caviar gougeres.)

Hell, breakfast ain’t cheap, though you can get out for a lot less than $2,500, albeit without Tom Cotton’s charming company.

It’s like what Willie Sutton supposedly said about bank robbery: You’ll find Tom Cotton where the money is. Hypocrisy, too.