Arkansas Governor’s School, the four-week program at Arkansas Tech for bright high school students, announced Friday that it was going remote for the remainder of the session, which ends Aug. 1, because three students and one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school initially hoped to continue in person, but later in the day decided to send the 370 students home.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will transition the remainder of the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School to a virtual format that will allow students to complete the curriculum from home,” said Dr. Robin Lasey, director of AGS, and Dr. Jeff Woods, co-director of AGS, in a statement issued Friday night. “Given the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in our state at this time and our civic responsibility to contribute to the health and safety of AGS students, faculty and staff as well as the larger community, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to make this pivot to remote learning.” The checkout process will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, and continue until all AGS students have returned home. Parents and guardians may report to the Arkansas Tech University residence hall where their child has been staying in order to check them out and take them home. Photo identification will be required for parents and guardians to check out their students.

Nothing like this could happen when 400,000 or so students and tens of thousands of staffers resume regular public school next month in a state leading the country in new COVID cases and lack of vaccinations. Also helpful is state law prohibiting local mask and vaccination requirements.

What could possibly go wrong?

