We now have COVID-19 updates on weekends. Thanks to ADH. Information guides behavior and that is why I will have 5 more community conversations this week. Let’s be a winner and get the shot. pic.twitter.com/714uRaAKH0 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 24, 2021

Shazam. The governor has instructed the Health Department to resume weekend COVID-19 updates. That at least acknowledges Arkansas has a problem.

Action to reverse the ill-considered legislative action and allow local people to control their destiny instead of Trent Garner and Co. would be even better.

So today: 2,000 more cases with a positive COVID test rate above 20 percent; seven more deaths. The 19th day of an increasing number hospitalized. But the vaccinations remain higher than they’ve been. Despite the Fox/Trump/nut fringe disinformation campaign, maybe some people are getting the point. Or simply reading the obit pages.

The line is open.