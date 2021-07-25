Today’s increase of 44 hospitalizations is a reflection of a Delta Variant that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated. I can only imagine the strain on our health care workers. Susan and I got fully vaccinated, and we consider it a life saver. pic.twitter.com/Asbk4dR77w — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 25, 2021

1,000 new cases on a Sunday? Five more deaths? 44 more people hospitalized? 173 people on ventilators?

Arkansas, we have a problem. And preventing mask rules and preventing local decisions on vaccination requirements — which the unemployed, cattle farmers, slumlords and other outstanding legislators say are aground practice — looks less and less like a sensible path for one of the worst states in the country for COvID-19.

It is time for the governor to demand action. And if the legislature refuses, at least the blame will be clearer than it already is.

