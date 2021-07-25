By
Max Brantley
On
3:53 pm

1,000 new cases on a Sunday? Five more deaths? 44 more people hospitalized? 173 people on ventilators?

Advertisement

Arkansas, we have a problem. And preventing mask rules and preventing local decisions on vaccination requirements — which the unemployed, cattle farmers, slumlords and other outstanding legislators say are aground practice — looks less and less like a sensible path for one of the worst states in the country for COvID-19.

It is time for the governor to demand action. And if the legislature refuses, at least the blame will be clearer than it already is.

Advertisement

The line is open.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Spinning and grinning with Asa
Tags

Commenting FAQs