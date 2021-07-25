Arkansans got a rare public comment today from 2022 gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but, as is customary, it was solely through her own filter.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obligingly ran her guest column announcing that she’d been vaccinated with what she terms the “Trump vaccine.” She said that more people would be getting shots if only Joe Biden and the leftys would give Trump the credit he is due.

Advertisement

Vaccine is good. Trump gets credit. Those who won’t take it and are killing others? Biden’s fault.

She does more or less recommend getting the shot, as her Republican opponent Leslie Rutledge already has done.

Advertisement

Will Sanders get away with running a campaign restricted to out-of-state and admirers-only Arkansas events and no interviews with Arkansas reporters? Will one of the state’s few remaining newspapers continue to give her a platform to spin issues in her words only, without followup questions?

The primary is sooner than you think — May 24.