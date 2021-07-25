Teachers demonstrated in Springdale yesterday against legislative efforts to restrict “divisive” subjects that can be discussed, including in Arkansas classrooms through pressure applied on the state Education Department. 40/29 reports.

Legislators have already tried to squelch discussion of racial issues at Arkansas Governor’s School and similar pressure can be expected to be applied by the Education Department in regular classrooms. Education Secretary Johnny Key has even said he’s open to more legislation giving lawmakers more say on topics of discussion.

Teachers demonstrated at the site of a former migrant labor camp and talked of subjects, such as the Elaine Massacre, that haven’t been taught in schools over the years.

Inevitably as legislative and local pressure produces overreach by punishment of teachers, the anti-“divisive concepts” law seems likely to join others challenged in federal court. It’s not only an infringement on the 1st Amendment, but it’s also unconstitutionally vague. The punishment of teachers for honest discussion of topics — even topics legislators don’t like — shouldn’t receive ready approval in a federal court. At least those without Trump judges.

I meant to post this notice before the rally.

