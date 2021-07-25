Keith Inman reports for the Jonesboro Sun on a defamation lawsuit filed by two Valley View school teachers who attended the Jan. 6 rally for Donald Trump that ended with the Capitol riot.

The teachers, Nancy Best and Cindi Talbot have sued Sean and Emily Allen for comments about their attendance at the rally. The suit says the Allens wanted them fired for participating. It says a complaint against them for unethical behavior was resolved in their favor by the state Education Department. We’ve written about this case previously.

The teachers’ lawsuit said the Allens accused Best and Talbot of committing criminal acts while exercising their rights to free speech and freedom of assembly.

Talbot’s Facebook post about their participation in the march indicates they joined the crowd that marched from the Trump rally to the Capitol and that they reached the scaffolding erected on Capitol steps for the coming inauguration. This puts them beyond the security perimeter that marchers crossed to reach the Capitol building.

Best said, “Where we were, as close as the foot of the steps, there was no violence that we saw. However, the crowd in front of us was being teargassed, and rubber bullets shot. I saw no weapons, and at one point the crowd was shouting, ‘Police stand down.’ There were many older people wanting their voices heard. I personally did not see who broke into the capital, nor where they went in at. The huge majority of the crowd was not violent.”

The teacher’s observation can be supplemented by the New York Times video documentary, “Day of Rage.” There was violence and there were weapons.

Bryan Russell, the Valley View superintendent, told the Sun earlier that some of the teachers’ comments on social media were “in conflict” with social media policy. He told the Sun:

“There are statements there that we certainly don’t condone and you get to a particular point where I certainly supported those people in their right to do whatever they wanted to on their personal time as far as when they traveled to the event. We don’t do anything with that.

The teachers are seeking $1 million in compensatory damages for mental anguish and physical health issues and $3 million in punitive damages.

Here’s the lawsuit.

Filed with the lawsuit was a packet of information compiled about the teachers’ participation at the rally and their social media posts that was given to school officials.

For example:

Here’ more of Best’s social media activity, including a photo at foot of Capitol steps of protest banner hung Jan. 6.

And still more.

This exhibit includes letters to the district pro and con on the teachers’ activities.

This exhibit contains the state’s professional standards review of complaints against the teachers, which found insufficient evidence for an adverse finding. It contains comments from the superintendent about social media activity.

This exhibit includes text messages sent by anonymous callers to the teachers and some comments made by Sean Allen.

And here are some earlier Sun articles.

My take: People are entitled to opinions. Trumpers and critics of Trumpers.