Poor people, low-wage workers, faith leaders, advocates and others will gather outside Senate offices to announce the demands. A small group will then enter the office and deliver the Mass Open Letter to the U.S. Senate titled “Which Side Are You On?”

We are asking senators: Are you on the side of democracy or autocracy? The provisions of the U.S.Constitution or the demands of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce?

The Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action began July 12 with a news conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court and a call-in to U.S. Senate offices, then continued July 19 with a Women’s Moral Monday March, also in Washington, D.C.

On Aug. 2, clergy and moral leaders will march in DC with poor people and low-wage workers from across the country as the Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action continues.