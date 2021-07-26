I am the mother of two amazing daughters in the Little Rock School District.

In the past 496 days, we have asked students, parents and teachers to do so many hard things. We asked the graduating class of 2020 to defer rites of passage celebrated by every graduating class before them; sequined dresses stuffed in the backs of closets in anticipation of proms that never happened. We asked kindergartners to develop the fine motor skills necessary to learn to write without the benefit of the marshmallow castles and dried bean mosaics imagined by inspired teachers. We asked seventh grade kids who dutifully paid attention in Algebra I just to make it to the basketball practice that began after the last bell of the day, to wait until next year and be content shooting baskets in their backyard. We asked parents whose paychecks never seem to last through the month to work even harder to get Wi-Fi access so their children would not fall behind. We asked parents to work from home, answering the demands of their workplaces while simultaneously monitoring the academic performance of frustrated children.

Parents watched helplessly as once-engaged children withdrew from an unfamiliar reality, disheartened by their inability to keep up with classwork. We asked teachers to monitor and adjust in both the physical and virtual world, to empathize with the burden of children and families, to master technology with little training — all while putting aside any risk to their health or that of their families. And we asked them to do it all while blithely holding out the option to “pivot” from in-person to virtual learning as though doing so was as simple as uttering the two-syllable word. All of this we asked of students, parents and teachers while expecting them to carry on as normal, as though they were not living through the worst global public health crisis in over 100 years.

But they did it. They did it in the interest of public health; they did it for neighbors who couldn’t quarantine; for immunocompromised children and grandparents. They did it for exhausted frontline workers; they did it to teach children that we can do hard things; they did it to get back to dinners at the tables of friends and family. They did it to keep the community and the people they love safe.

School starts in 16 days. If, today, every single LRSD student received their first vaccination and their second vaccination 21 days later, they would not be fully protected until two weeks thereafter — well after the first day of school on Aug. 16. Additionally, there are about 11,000 children aged 5-11 who, in the absence of a mask mandate, are left completely vulnerable because they cannot yet be vaccinated.

Just this morning, UAMS, the only Level One Trauma Center in Arkansas, reported 66 people hospitalized with complications of COVID-19 — more coronavirus patients than at any other time in the pandemic. Fighting the more virulent Delta variant requires an all-hands-on-desk response — one that employs every available tool: vaccination and masking. No parent would hand their newly-minted teen driver the keys to the family car and tell them, “Don’t bother with the seatbelt — the car has airbags.”

As of Wednesday, July 21, 16 percent of the state’s active COVID-19 cases were children. Today, there are 17 children admitted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with COVID; eight are in the ICU; five are sick enough that they need a machine to help them take a breath. Two children in Arkansas have died. The question is not one of consequences for challenging dangerous laws; the question is one of the consequences for failing to challenge them.

The members of the Little Rock School Board must now do a hard thing, a thing that reason, science, morality, and common sense demand: This board must recognize the gravity of the public health emergency that presently exists and act to protect children. To that end, the board must publicly call for the repeal of Act 1002, take legal action to nullify Act 1002 and seek to enforce a district-wide mask mandate.

If the LRSD is to live up to its stated aspiration of “nurturing” students in a “secure environment,” that can only be achieved by ensuring a healthy one. If the district fails in this most basic task, nothing else matters. Nothing. This board will have failed if it hides behind promises to merely “encourage” life-saving, evidence-based health practices and assents to anti-science extremism disguised as individual health choices. Running a red light is also an individual choice, but it can have catastrophic consequences for innocent bystanders.

It cannot be the case that now after 496 days of asking students, parents and teachers to do hard things — to defer joy and income and fellowship and normalcy — that we will now look at them and shrug and wring our hands, offering only hollow words of legal expediency and political reasonableness; that the risk was too big, the reward too uncertain, the task too daunting — too hard.