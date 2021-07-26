You already know the bad hospital news — another big increase. Here are other key numbers on COVID-19 in Arkansas today:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 621 (lower than previous days, but Monday numbers are always lower because of an even lower-than-normal number of tests.)

Deaths: The total now stands at 6,077, an increase of 23. One was a delayed report. The rest occurred this month, a department spokesman said.

Active cases: They now stand at 14,627, a decline of 650 from Sunday.

Vaccinations: About 3,600 more. (But Monday’s numbers are always low.)

Other surge news:

Here’s a statement from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families on the need for either emergency action by the governor or legislative action to take concrete steps, such as mask or vaccination mandates, to cope with the crisis. The statement says these steps might not bring immediate improvement but could be useful against a potential fall surge after school resumes.