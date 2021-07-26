Federal Judge Price Marshall announced at the beginning of what was to be the first day of Gilbert Baker’s bribery trial that a member of the jury had tested positive over the weekend for COVID-19 and the jury has been asked to deliberate on how they wish to proceed.

My report is from Debra Hale-Shelton, covering the trial for the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network during a 15-minute recess for the jury to deliberate and report their thoughts. The judge has already named one alternative to replace the juror who tested positive.

It’s unclear at this point what stance the prosecution and defense will take on proceeding.

Baker, a former senator and state Republican Party chair, is accused of amassing political contributions from nursing home owner Michael Morton to funnel to judicial candidates, particularly Michael Maggio. Maggio is now serving a federal sentence after pleading guilty to taking the money in return for reducing a $5.2 million nursing home negligence verdict against a home owned by Morton to $1 million. Morton has not been charged.

The jury was selected last week. Opening statements were scheduled this morning.