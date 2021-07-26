It’s not only UAMS with rooms bulging with COVID-19 patients.

The state Health Department’s daily hospital census puts the number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Arkansas today at 980, which is 61 more than yesterday and the highest count since late January.

There are 360 people in ICU for COVID-19 treatment, with 42 ICU beds open statewide. 172 COVID patients are using mechanical ventilation.

And still, the governor and legislature stand mute on giving local people and institutions tools to cope with the third surge.

Trent Garner would probably tell you, heck, the hospitalized number is nowhere near the 1,362 recorded Jan. 13. But we’re working on it.

ALSO: The hospitalization number includes 14 at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and two at the hospital in Northwest Arkansas.