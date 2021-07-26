The Little Rock School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today to consider a resolution urging the legislature to change the law prohibiting local governments and school boards from requiring face coverings.

As outlined on the agenda:

This past spring, the State Legislature passed a law that shared no public entity could enact policy that would make face coverings mandatory. Over the past month, COVID-19 cases tied to the Delta Variant have dramatically increased the number of positive cases in Pulaski County and our state. On Sunday July 25, 2021, the reported number of new cases exceeded 2,000 individuals. Also, we are aware that the Delta Variant is having a more significant impact on younger populations. The medical community has also shared that the Delta variant is far more contagious than the previous variants of COVID-19. We know that approximately 35% of Arkansans who were eligible to receive the vaccine have received both shots. We have also been made aware that hospitals in this region are nearing capacity.

This Resolution supports an approach that would allow a local school board to determine what is best for its community regarding face coverings. Local communities are best suited to understand what their stakeholders seek, have dialog with the medical community in their own region, and finally best understand numbers of students and staff who are vaccinated. The actual Resolution will be shared in advance of the meeting for your review. Background: Throughout the 2020-21 school year, the LRSD followed State guidance and utilized a mask mandate at all campuses. Compliance for this mandate was accepted by all stakeholders with very few issues or challenges. The mask mandate was kept in place with only one modification when the school Board allowed masks to not be worn for outside activities during Summer Learning/Summer School.

Recommendation:

• Action Steps for Board of Education Approve the Resolution of Support for Local Control for Masks for the 2021-22 school year. Action Steps to be taken: If the Resolution is approved, it will allow the Superintendent and/or the Board to speak on behalf of the Resolution in a public manner.

Key Points:

1. This is a timely item. Guidance has still not been received from the Arkansas departments of Health or Education.

2. The number of COVID cases has dramatically risen in the last two weeks.

3. This sends a clear message to the State Legislature that local authorities are best suited to determine how and when to use masks. There certainly will be different reactions from different parts of the State.