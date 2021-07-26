>900 people currently hospitalized in Arkansas because of COVID-19 complications today. We have 60 @uamshealth, up from 50 last weekend. 26 in ICU, 16 on vent, 5 on heart-lung bypass. Approaching our January max (63) with no indication things are slowing down. Mask up/vax up plz! — Cam Patterson (@drcampatterson) July 25, 2021

UAMS has 66 COVID patients this morning, a record for the entire pandemic.

Masks? Vaccines? Who needs them? Pretend-health experts Trent and Gary and Matt and Jimmy know best. And Asa dare not challenge their expertise. And the $200K-a-year surgeon general of Arkansas, Dr. Greg Bledsoe (whose daddy is a well-paid Health Department doc and whose mother chairs the Senate Public Health committee) reminds you not to speak ill of those resisting masks and vaccines because it hurts their feelings and makes them mad and all.

And close to Arkansas, in Springfield, Mo., there’s this report:

I am sad to report that we have lost 15 more lives to Covid from Friday – Sunday at CoxHealth. We have lost 72 so far in July. All unvaccinated. A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free! Schedule a vaccine-https://t.co/TP5hDQRO2v pic.twitter.com/oEYgc2Dyqh — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 26, 2021

And closer to home, ask your legislator, ‘What about the children?’

