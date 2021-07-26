By
UAMS has 66 COVID patients this morning, a record for the entire pandemic.

Masks? Vaccines? Who needs them? Pretend-health experts Trent and Gary and Matt and Jimmy know best. And Asa dare not challenge their expertise. And the $200K-a-year surgeon general of Arkansas, Dr. Greg Bledsoe (whose daddy is a well-paid Health Department doc and whose mother chairs the Senate Public Health committee) reminds you not to speak ill of those resisting masks and vaccines because it hurts their feelings and makes them mad and all.

And close to Arkansas, in Springfield, Mo., there’s this report:

And closer to home, ask your legislator, ‘What about the children?’

