The COVID-19 count continues its rise.

The state reports 1,025 hospitalized, up 45 from Monday, with 387 in ICU and only 39 ICU beds available in the state. The number on ventilators also continued its rise, to 205 (against 172 yesterday). 24 of the hospitalized are in Arkansas Children’s Hospitals.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Other daily numbers:

New cases in the last 24 hours: 2,052

Advertisement

Active cases: The number stands at 15,491, up more than 860 from yesterday.

Deaths: 10 more, pushing the total to 6,087.

Advertisement

VACCINATIONS: About 9,500, continuing a modest increased trend.

The governor promises a statement this afternoon following his meeting with legislative leaders on whether they see a need/willingness to change laws blocking local decisions on use of masks and vaccinations.

What’s to see? Except some photos of intubated people clinging to life.

Speaking of hospitals: The Arkansas Hospital Association has endorsed requiring vaccines for all health workers, but says those decisions are up to individual institutions. UAMS, for example, has said it can’t require vaccinations without a law change.

Advertisement

Said the AHA:

“Arkansas’s hospitals are here to promote and protect the health of our communities; that’s why they make the health and safety of all patients, visitors, and team members a top priority. For that reason, AHA strongly supports hospital policies that require all hospital employees and clinical team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. AHA recognizes that each hospital and health system is unique and encourages each to determine whether or not to implement the requirement. “When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, the AHA and its members encouraged all Arkansans, particularly hospital employees, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the months since, the COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be extraordinarily safe and effective. “The evidence is clear – vaccination against COVID-19 has prevented people from becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, or dying from the virus, and it reduces the risk of spreading it to others. To date, more than 1 million Arkansans and more than 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with minimal side effects. Most concerning, however, is the Arkansas Department of Health reporting that 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations from January through early July were among people not fully vaccinated. “In recent weeks, many organizations representing medical professionals have called for COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. Many hospitals across the country have begun implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Hospitals currently require vaccines against a variety of other diseases and viruses. “Hospital employee vaccination against COVID-19 will maintain the long-term ability of our health care system to respond to the pandemic and to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection. Implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirements will help accomplish these goals, while protecting the patients and communities served by our hospitals.”

And also, ICYMI: The CDC is recommending that masks be worn by everyone in schools, vaccinated or not.

And protests continue: