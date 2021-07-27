Eric Higgins has announced he’ll seek election to a second four-year term as sheriff of Pulaski County.

The former assistant Little Rock police chief and the first African-American sheriff in Pulaski County, Higgins said his campaign will be led by Rev. William Robinson of North Little Rock and Dawne Vandiver of Little Rock. He’s a Democrat. No other candidates have announced.

His news release touted a range of community outreach programs and efforts to reduce recidivism. The release also said:

Sheriff Higgins was the first law enforcement leader in the state to implement a “Duty to Intervene” and “Prohibiting Chokeholds” policies. He was instrumental in obtaining support for legislation that requires all Arkansas law enforcement agencies to conduct annual “Duty to Intervene” training. Sheriff Higgins also increased annual training for all deputies from 24 hours state requirement to 48 hours.