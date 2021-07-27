Governor Hutchinson’s report on his meeting with House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey on bringing the legislature back to fix problems with legislation tying local officials’ hands in coping with COVID-19:

“I had an in-depth meeting with the Speaker and Pro Tem discussing a potential special session of the General Assembly. A special session remains an option as we look for specific ways to assist our schools as we prepare for the next school year. In the coming days, I will be evaluating options for legislative changes to Act 1002 that will give our schools more local control on meeting the health needs of the students as we enter a new school year in the face of the Delta variant. I will not make a decision on a special session until legislative leadership has an opportunity to discuss options further with their members.”

No decision. No commitment to announce from so-called “leaders.” Resistance among members likely remains high. If anything is done, it will only be about schools and nothing broader for a state in which the deadly virus is galloping through a population with too many dedicated to ignoring health experts. The legislature could, for example, clear the way for vaccination requirements at state hospitals.

Hutchinson could test his constitutional powers. He’s not ready to do so.

Time for Tom Mars to file his suit.