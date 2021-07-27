Little Rock police have charged a 25-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the death of a man she said she accidentally hit with her Nissan Altima.

The release:

On Sunday, July 25, 2021, just after 1 a.m., Little Rock Police Officers responded to a traffic collision in the area of Kanis Road and John Barrow. Upon arrival, they made contact with Destiny Baugh, 25, of Little Rock. She informed officers that she accidentally hit Jaylon England, 23, of Little Rock, with her vehicle.

Officers discovered Mr. England lying underneath the vehicle. MEMS was notified and responded. Mr. England was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His body was later taken by the Coroner and transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Reconstruction investigators were notified, responded, and began an initial investigation. Crime Scene per sonnel also responded to the scene. The vehicle was towed to be processed. After further investigation, a Murder 1st warrant was issued for the arrest of Destiny Baugh. She responded to the 12th station where she

was taken into custody, charged, and transported to PCRJ.