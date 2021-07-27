State Police are investigating a North Little Rock police officer’s shooting Monday of an 18-year-old robbery suspect who reportedly pulled a gun. The news release:

An 18-year-old wanted by police for battery (first degree) and aggravated robbery remains hospitalized after he fled from North Little Rock police officers last night, then brandished a gun at officers leading one officer to shoot the suspect.

Anthony Brown, of North Little Rock, is in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital. No police officers were injured.

The incident occurred about 6:35 p.m. when North Little Rock police officers stopped a vehicle near Main Street and Pershing Avenue. Brown, who was a passenger in the car stopped by police, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers pursued Brown to the front of Tropical Smoothie Café at 2600 Pershing Avenue where Brown displayed the gun.