The state has has issued its guidance for the coming 2021-22 school year in dealing with the pandemic.

You can read multiple links here.

It doesn’t include mask and vaccine requirements for now, because the legislature deprived local schools of making those determinations. They are encouraged, but no more.

In sum:

Because many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time or are not yet fully vaccinated, this guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies to protect people who are not fully vaccinated, including students, teachers, staff, and other members of their households, especially in areas where community transmission is elevated. School districts are advised to continue practicing preventative measures such as appropriate masking, physical distancing, screening, testing, ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation, and cleaning and disinfection to the extent practical. School districts have access to additional federal funding that is specifically designed to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 and are encouraged to monitor planned uses of funds to ensure that sufficient PPE and other safety measures are considered when expending funds.

The guide is already out of date. It notes the CDC doesn’t recommend masks for those who’ve been vaccinated. That changed today, with a recommendation that all in school wear masks.

No limits are listed on sports and other activities, just caution. This is despite the high risk of community spread in every county in Arkansas.

There’s no quarantine for those exposed to sick people if they’ve been vaccinated or were masked.