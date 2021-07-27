The entire state of AR is classified by CDC as having high community transmission. Under CDC guidance, high-risk activities – incl football, wrestling, band – should be cancelled or virtual. @ArkActAssn @ADHPIO @ArkansasEd @AsaHutchinson @ArkansasBlog https://t.co/7R7dbVZcCS pic.twitter.com/ub6jJvsEGT — arkepi (@arkepi2020) July 27, 2021

Governor Hutchinson says the state Education Department will provide (belated) guidance on the soon-to-begin school year in the time of a COVID-19 surge.

If school officials remain beholden to the legislature, they will not be able to do much, particularly given the resistance among Arkansas people to recognize the need for health protection measures.

CDC guidelines shown here are being widely ignored. Photos of a packed room of Arkansas school administrators yesterday and today, few wearing masks, was not a confidence builder.

Another fine day superspreading infection with maskless Arkansas School Administrators who don’t understand COVID breakthrough infections. #AAEAResilientLeadership https://t.co/a5Jdf0L4uJ — Julee Jaeger (@dunekacke) July 27, 2021

These constituents don’t seem to matter much to many legislators, but here’s a letter signed by 350 health workers urging the legislature to ‘fix’ Act 1002.