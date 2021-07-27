By
Max Brantley
On
9:54 am

Governor Hutchinson says the state Education Department will provide (belated) guidance on the soon-to-begin school year in the time of a COVID-19 surge.

If school officials remain beholden to the legislature, they will not be able to do much, particularly given the resistance among Arkansas people to recognize the need for health protection measures.

CDC guidelines shown here are being widely ignored. Photos of a packed room of Arkansas school administrators yesterday and today, few wearing masks, was not a confidence builder.

These constituents don’t seem to matter much to many legislators, but here’s a letter signed by 350 health workers urging the legislature to ‘fix’ Act 1002.

