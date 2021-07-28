A civil suit was added to a criminal charge already filed against Kristy Beth Schneider of Alexander, who’s alleged to have lied about illnesses to her son to deceive others.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning that she had been charged with a Class D felony, endangering the welfare of a minor. Her adopted son’s supposed illness drew wide media attention and fund-raising campaigns were mounted for him. Doctors viewed this as a syndrome to project illnesses onto others. The child was said to have a chromosome disorder and Schneider allegedly wanted feeding tubes removed so the child could die a natural death. Treatment at both Children’s Hospital and the Mayo Clinic reversed the child’s condition.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office announced today that a civil suit for deceptive trade practices had been filed against Kristi Schneider and her husband Erik. She said they had raised $31,000 with false claims about the illness. The state removed the adopted child from their home after complaints from doctors and that decision was upheld in a series of court rulings.

Schneider surrendered on the criminal charge Tuesday.