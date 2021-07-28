David W. Parker, who is now attorney for Dennis Rainey in the felony case filed over his cutting of more than 100 trees on Central Arkansas Water property in the Lake Maumelle watershed, today provided a response to the charge filed last week.

In full:

Dennis Rainey has consistently acted in good-faith and within the permission he

was given. Mr. Rainey maintained the trees behind his home in the same condition

they have been kept since he purchased the home in 1983, with the express

permission of the water department, while following their restrictions. In May of

this year, he hired a tree service who felled four living and two dead pine trees.

Also, many oak trees were trimmed to the same height at which they have been

kept since before the home was purchased in 1983. All of this was done with

careful consideration to obey the restrictions given by the water department.

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) changed its position regarding the tree

maintenance after the fact and never once raised the issue in the previous five

decades that the trees were maintained in the same condition.

Contrary to what has been reported in the media, CAW representatives have

repeatedly acknowledged that it is possible or even likely that Mr. Rainey had

permission to cut the trees. Just last week, CAW sent the watershed landowners an

“official notice” that any previously received permission to cut trees is now

revoked. If it was true that no one at CAW ever gave landowners permission to cut

trees, there would be no need to send a formal notice revoking permission.

The notice further warns watershed landowners that cutting trees is prohibited by

the Lake Maumelle Watershed Zoning Code, which is incorrect. The Code does

state, however, that a violation of the Code cannot be charged as a felony, which is

what has been alleged against Mr. Rainey.

Mr. Rainey has not committed a felony and we will aggressively defend him

against this government overreach.