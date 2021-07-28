Advertisement

Maylon Rice, who writes a column for papers in Northwest Arkansas, writes today about an Arkansas historical figure apparently besmirched by the controversial weed-killer dicamba.

He writes that drift of the herbicide spread over the Turner Cemetery southwest of Helena. He writes that it killed a shade tree growing over the grave of Lily Peter of Marvell.

Advertisement

Peter is an Arkansas legend — farmer, poet, philanthropist.

The indispensable Encyclopedia of Arkansas History provides a story of Peter’s life, including a reference to an element (emphasized) that caused Rice to write:

Advertisement

Though she struggled financially on a teacher’s salary, she managed the farm well and eventually bought a second farm with her brother. After his death, she managed both farms and built a turquoise-colored cotton gin. Peter became a millionaire through persistent care of the two plantations. In the 1970s, she experimented with organic farming and was a leader in conservation and environmental issues. While teaching and managing the farms, which included thousands of acres of cultivated land, Peter pursued education in literature and music. She studied English at Columbia and Vanderbilt universities, receiving a master’s degree from Vanderbilt and studying violin at Juilliard. Peter distinguished herself as a philanthropist and a financial supporter of the arts by financing the college education of many students and donating money to build the Lily Peter Auditorium in Helena (Phillips County), which serves the area in cultural entertainment. One act that won her national acclaim was bringing the Philadelphia Orchestra to play at Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock (Pulaski County), on June 3 and 4, 1969, at her own expense.

Maylon Rice wrote of the cemetery damage:

A senseless shame, disparaging and desecrating the final resting place of a lady who proved to her farming peers in the 1970s she could raise just as good, if not better, cotton crops free of pesticides and herbicides. But now, sadly, the controversy over dicamba has ravaged hundreds of acres of crops, yards, cemeteries and even roadside vegetation and will cost the state, farmers and others, upwards of millions (if not tens of millions) of dollars.

It appears dicamba may have damaged a legacy that Peter herself wrote about when she was the state poet laureate. Again from the encyclopedia: