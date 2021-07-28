Can we agree, at least governor, that there’s a third surge?

The ICU count is at 385, moving toward the high of 452 in January.

The number on ventilators is at 205, moving toward the high of 241 in January.

Hospital staffs are depleted and worn and stressed out.

See this from Mountain Home, where Governor Hutchinson was met by angry catcalls from the never-COVID crowd.

The situation at Baxter Regional is critical. We have 43 COVID-19 inpatients, with 10 in ICU and 9 on a vent. Our ICU is full, with both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. We are weary, concerned for our community and desperate for this pandemic to end. https://t.co/e7sVevRBBH — Baxter Regional (@BaxterRegional) July 27, 2021

So-called legislative leaders say they are meekly asking if the members might consider letting school districts require masks. Maybe. Though the likes of 30 Percent Trent Garner wants to give not even that quarter. Let state hospitals require vaccinations of staff? That’s a health step that makes entirely too much sense and is apparently off-limits for the milquetoasts of the legisature.