Here is the latest from highway officials on reopening of the I-40 bridge at Memphis:

Advertisement

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Director Lorie Tudor announced today the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen under limited traffic while contractors finish the work.

Advertisement

Contractors will complete all of the phase three plating by Friday, July 30. They will begin to demobilize, break down platforms, and remove equipment and barriers starting with the eastbound direction. They will do this one side at a time to maintain the safest scenario for the workers.

Advertisement

Reopening Plan:

Monday, August 2 by 6:00 a.m. CST: All I-40 Eastbound Lanes Open

Friday, August 6 (Time TBA): All I-40 Westbound Lanes Open

*Please note this schedule is barring any complications. We will publish another update on Friday, July 30.*