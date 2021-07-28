How about that? An elected official with a backbone.

Advertisement

A Jonesboro Sun reporter asked lawyer Tom Mars about the sheriff’s posture, given that Mars has contended the law itself is unconstitutional generally and he said:

“I’d have to say the Sheriff is doing the right thing and that there’s not a damn thing anyone can do to stop him.”

The sheriff’s position is all the more remarkable giving his hometown, where you find the likes of Dan Suillivan and Jack Ladyman, foes of sound health practices to the point that Sullivan led a lawsuit against a mask mandate.