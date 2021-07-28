The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees after a brief discussion unanimously approved System President Donald Bobbitt’s recommendations on dealing with tributes to former Sen. J. William Fulbright.

Bobbitt recommended against both recommendations of a committee of faculty and staff to remove Fulbright’s name from the college of arts and sciences and to move his statue from a spot near Old Main to another location with more context about his record, which included support of school segregation.

The now-departed Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz had also recommended keeping the Fulbright name on the college, but had recommended moving the statue. Bobbitt’s alternative calls to “contextualize” Fulbright in some unspecified way at the current location. He said he’d reached the decision after conversations with “stakeholders,” apparently not including faculty and students on the committee that recommended more should be done.

The Board also approved Bobbitt’s recommendation to remove the name of former Gov. Charles Brough from a dining hall on the Fayetteville campus. He’s come under scrutiny for his actions on the side of whites and troopers who massacred Black people in Elaine in 1919.